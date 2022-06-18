Al Roker shares sweet snap with youngest son as he 'savors' the moments before college Nick, 19, is about to leave for college

Al Roker has shared a sweet picture with his teenage son Nick in the final days before he leaves for college.

Nick will soon be headed off to college after being accepted at the end of 2021 and Al has been sharing pictures of his youngest on social media as he tries to "savor" the last few weeks.

"Still hard to believe my young man is about to graduate high school and head off to college. Trying to savor these days now," he captioned the latest snap which saw the father and son duo on the dock of a lake.

Fans were quick to share their own memories, with one writing: "It’s so hard to send them off…but incredibly gratifying to see their growth while at school."

"They fly by way too fast! My youngest son who is 20 just moved from here in upstate New York to Tennessee," added another.

Al is incredibly proud of Nick and shared on Instagram the moment he found out he had been accepted to college. The 30-second clip showed Nick wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a vaccinated sign, he smiled and admitted he was excited at the news as his mom hugged him and dad congratulated him too.

Nick and Al are super close

The couple haven't revealed where Nick is hoping to go to college but they will be spending the next few weeks cherishing every moment they have with him before he heads off on his adventure away from home.

The news is made even more special since Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

At the time Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

