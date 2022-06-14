Today stars receive years-in-the-making surprise live on-air

Even after years on the morning talk show as hosts, it seems the beloved Today Show stars can't detect when a surprise is in the works and coming their way.

Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin all received epic surprises Tuesday morning, and as pictures are revealed of the special moments, not only is it evident they were definitely in shock, but also how emotional it made them.

Each star had their own special little moment, as the NBC crew organized individual surprises for each member with someone from their highschool or college waiting outside to be reunited with their longtime friends.

"Our favorite people were surprised by their favorite people on the plaza this morning and tears may have been shed," Today captioned an Instagram post rounding up all of the incredible reactions.

The pictures capture Hoda holding back tears as she hugs one of her past classmates, Savannah stepping back in pure shock before tightly squeezing her best friend, and Al, Carson, and Craig posing alongside their own special people.

Savannah took to her personal Instagram to thank her team for planning the unexpected visit, admitting: "I didn't think @todayshow could surprise me anymore."

The hosts' emotional reactions

She revealed her surprise was by her best friend, writing: "This reunion with my dearest dearest bestie Melissa from Tucson was the absolute BEST!!! And I cannot stop hugging her."

Her fellow Today host Jenna Bush Hager gushed over the snapshots, writing: "I love these pictures!!!"

Al snapped a sweet selfie with his college bestie

Al was surprised by one of his best friends from his time at SUNY Oswego, revealing not only that they were partners in crimes when they were students, but just how in tune they are with each other decades later, sharing that they unknowingly wore the same pair of shoes for the reunion.

Fans raved about the sweet surprise, writing: "This was wonderful. Kudos to producers who kept the secret," and: "This was so great! I'm not crying, you're crying!" as well as: "So great! All the feels!"

