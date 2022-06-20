Al Roker delights fans with emotional family reunion photo The weather presenter was all smiles

Al Roker delighted fans with an emotional Instagram post after his three kids turned up to surprise him on Father's Day.

Taking to his Instagram account, the dad-of-three shared a carousel of sweet snaps showing the family enjoying their celebratory meal out. The 67-year-old weatherman beamed alongside his wife, Deborah, daughters Courtney and Leila, and son, Nick.

The family appeared in high spirits as they tucked into their delicious platters comprised of brisket, cornbread, pulled pork, and macaroni cheese.

Al captioned the post: "For the first time in 5 years, @debrobertsabc surprised me by making sure @cleilapatra got here for #fathersday. First time all 3 of my kids are together for this day. And we celebrated at @mattabdoo new spot @pig_beach_queens."

Al was incredibly moved by the surprise

His fans flooded the comments section with plenty of love, with one writing: "Aw what a wonderful surprise! I'm sure it made it more special. Hope you had a Happy Father's Day!"

A second penned: "Happy Father's Day Al Roker, I hope you were treated like the king you are!"

A third remarked: "What a wonderful surprise."

The heartwarming post comes after Al shared a sweet picture with his 19-year-old son Nick on Saturday. Ahead of his impending college debut, the doting father appears to be relishing every moment spent with his son.

Al's son Nick will soon be heading to college

"Still hard to believe my young man is about to graduate high school and head off to college. Trying to savor these days now," he captioned the latest snap which saw the father-and-son duo on the dock of a lake.

The news is made even more special since Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

At the time Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

