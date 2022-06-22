Jessica Chastain leaves fans on the edge of their seats as she unveils exciting new project Fans can't wait to see it

Jessica Chastain is as busy as it gets! The star has been premiering back to back movies for the last several months, and she has just taken to Instagram to unveil yet another exciting project.

MORE: Jessica Chastain’s monochrome jumpsuit was a masterclass in red carpet style

Her latest movie is titled The Forgiven, and she announced that fans won't have to wait too long to get to see it, as it will be out in theaters starting on 1 July.

She revealed the exciting news with several behind-the-scenes clips, and the unexpected location of the film left fans with plenty of anticipation and excitement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica calls out her own assistant on TikTok

MORE: Jessica Chastain looks super glam in a plunging satin pink Gucci gown

The first of the photos sees Jessica immersed in work, being filmed by a camera, and she's wearing an impossibly chic, form fitting dress with spaghetti straps, which she paired with classic cat-eye sunglasses, and her signature red waves in a tousled updo.

She looks absolutely stunning, and the following image is as spectacular as she looks fabulous.

It captures a jaw-dropping desert right as the moon is descending upon its dunes, and sees a perfectly lined up group of camels being led across the terracotta sand.

The exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse

She captioned the exciting glimpse of the movie with: "Behind the scenes of #TheForgiven in theaters July 1."

MORE: Anne Hathaway pays heartwarming tribute to Jessica Chastain following Oscar win

MORE: Jessica Chastain is unrecognizable after recent shocking transformation

Fans were quick to express excitement over the movie's release and how anxious they were to be able to see it, writing: "I'm ready for it queen," and: "So excited and looking forward to seeing this!" as well as: "I just know that it is going to be awesome."

Jessica's recent Academy win was definitely a long time coming

Just earlier in 2022, Jessica earned her first Oscar for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, for which she totally transformed herself into the late Tammy Faye Messner, a prominent televangelist.

She's currently in the process of filming Mothers' Instinct alongside none other than Anne Hathaway, and the plot reads: "Alice and Celine live a traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life's perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.