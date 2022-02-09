Jessica Chastain is unrecognizable after recent shocking transformation The process took a decade for the actress

Jessica Chastain has revealed to Katie Couric the gruesome process she underwent to transform herself into Tammy Faye Baker for her latest film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The actress proved just how well deserved her recent Oscar nomination for Best Lead Actress really is.

During a clip shared on Katie's Instagram of her interviewing Jessica – which will be out in its entirety on 3 March – the actress detailed the daunting process of transforming herself for the role.

Having to sit in the make-up chair often for as long as seven hours, the Molly's Game star admitted she eventually was forced to even wear compression socks to avoid the dangerous consequences of sitting down as still as possible for such a long amount of time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica also stars alongside Penelope Cruz in The 355

"It took a pretty serious toll on you," said Katie to Jessica, to which the 44-year-old replied: "It was quite a journey." The video takes us behind-the-scenes and shows glimpses of the actress going from herself into an unrecognizable version, yet uncanny to Tammy Faye.

Jessica chats with Katie about The Eyes of Tammy Faye

As the mom-of-two sat down for hours upon hours on end being covered in endless prosthetics and make-up, she admits that even as she sat still she kept on working, watching hundreds of hours of documentary footage of the Minnesotan televangelist she was portraying.

Jessica also admitted that it was one of the hardest accents she had ever attempted to portray, explaining to Katie that she started everyday by recreating a famous interview Tammy Faye did as a monologue to get herself into character.

What's even more shocking is that Jessica didn't spend just hours everyday in the make-up trailer getting ready. Katie revealed in her post that it was in fact much more than that. She wrote: "I got a chance to talk to Jessica about her incredible transformation for this role, and learn more about how she spent over a decade working to make this project happen."

Jessica wished her followers a Merry Christmas dressed up as Tammy Faye

A decade of research and practicing later, the hard work has certainly paid off for the star, as not only was she nominated for Best Lead Actress, but the movie was also nominated for the Make-up and Hairstyling category of the Oscars.

