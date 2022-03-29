Anne Hathaway pays heartwarming tribute to Jessica Chastain following Oscar win

Anne Hathaway knows the true meaning of friendship. While Hollywood can surely lend itself to tough competition and snarkiness, Anne clearly wouldn't let that get in the way of her friendships.

The star proved what an ever supporting friend she is following Jessica Chastain's win for Best Actress during the 2022 Academy Awards for her role as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

This is the first Oscar win for the actress, who spent ten years researching and producing the movie. Now her friend is making sure to celebrate her with a heartfelt tribute highlighting how incredible she is.

When the We Crashed actress first saw Jessica's award nominated film, she was undoubtedly impressed, taking to Instagram back in December to shower the Oscar-winning actress with compliments.

In a picture of the two holding one another closely, she wrote: "So, it seems impossible, but somehow everything that came before was just a warm up… my dear friend, work-wife, and all-around wonder @jessicachastain gives her finest, most daring, and most flat-out astonishing performance yet."

The mother-of-two noted how hard the The Help actress worked on her role, concluding her first tribute with: "I'm tickled and inspired beyond measure that her ten-year journey toward getting this movie made has resulted with such an unparalleled triumph. She is off the charts brilliant."

The sweet tribute

The Modern Love star took to Instagram to continue celebrating her friend yet again, sharing a slew of pictures showing off not only her newly-won award, but also her incredible looks for the Oscars and the Vanity Fair party afterwards.

The pictures see the actress squealing as she smiles ear to ear, holding her award clad in a fabulous lilac and rose gold Gucci gown. Another features her incredible outfit change to a form-fitting emerald green gown.

Jessica gave a heartfelt speech following her incredible win

She captioned the post with: "She did that. Wearing that! (And THAT!) Congrats to my incandescent buddy @jessicachastain on your much deserved win!!!" Acknowledging her outfit change and dress color with purple and green heart emojis.

Impressively, Jessica is the fifth cast member of The Help to win an Oscar, following Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney, and Viola Davis' previous wins.

