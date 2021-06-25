Jessica Chastain's latest video has her fans and followers in a riot It's also a little more evil for her

While Jessica Chastain is generally known for being quick witted, her sense of humor is often one that fans underestimate. But when it sneaks up on you, it can leave you in stitches.

MORE: Everyone is falling in love with Jessica Chastain’s heart-topped sweater

The actress recently posted one of her TikTok videos to her Instagram, which featured her and her assistant, Arianna, mean mugging for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Chastain calls out assistant in TikTok

In the hilarious video, the text on screen reads, "The chances of your assistant killing you are low…" as Jessica just warily looks on. It then transitions to Arianna, standing in the corner while the text changes to, "But not impossible."

Her assistant pretends to look at her with evil intent, set to ominous music, although she can't help but break out laughing multiple times. Jessica just captioned the video, "Can she chill?" adding to the overall comedic effect.

MORE: Graham Norton's most awkward encounter with Hollywood star revealed – and it's excruciating!

MORE: Will Smith's new video leaves fans feeling confused

Her fans instantly loved it, leaving comments that equally tapped into the mood. "She giving you that Kubrick stare," one wrote, while another continued the movie references with, "That’s very…..Pennywise of her," alluding to her role in the IT sequel.

The actress' humor emerges in little bursts on her social media platforms

Several of her celebrity peers also were taken in by their mean stares, with Priyanka Chopra and Katie Couric just flooding the comments with laughing emojis. And Vanessa Hudgens commented with, "Lol I love her sm."

The Zero Dark Thirty actress has an extremely underrated (and frankly, underappreciated) presence on TikTok, where she posts candid videos relating to her career, yet some more relatable ones as well.

People have often mistaken one actress for the other

While this one has already become one of her most viewed, her most popular TikTok video is another recent one, where she called out all the people who continually mistake her for The Help co-star Bryce Dallas Howard by jumping on one of the app's most popular trends.

"When you spend 20yrs building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park," read the on-screen text, bringing up Bryce's role in the Jurassic Park franchise, and she captioned the video with, "This isn't the parent trap y'all."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.