Julianne Hough reveals incredibly toned figure as she dances around in black bra The pro dancer looks incredible

Julianne Hough has wowed her fans once again on social media.

The Dancing with the Stars alum put on an impromptu dance for her Instagram followers ahead of her appearance in the Broadway hit Potus.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough's 6 best bikinis

Dressed in a black bra, high-waisted shorts and a matching blazer, Julianne showcased her lithe figure as she bopped around backstage to Madonna’s Material Girl.

“You look amazing! Love you,” one fan wrote in admiration, while a second added: “Gotta be the perfect woman!” “I just love watching you dance,” said a third.

Utah-born Julianne often sparks a big reaction on social media; she frequently shares inspiring workout videos with her fans and puts a big focus on health and fitness.

The Dancing with the Stars alum follows a nutritious diet that includes smoothies, proteins, vegetables, and a lot of water.

"I have this water bottle that goes everywhere with me. Every night, before bed, I put ice in it and fill it to the top — it holds 40 ounces of water - and I drink it throughout the night," Julianne previously told Delish magazine. "Not all of it, obviously, but I have to have cold water before I go to bed."

Julianne's healthy snacks, meanwhile, include fruit such as oranges, an apple pie smoothie from trainer Harley Pasternak, and even juice shots.

She previously revealed she starts her day with a steamy mug of hot water and lemon, while steamed eggs are her go-to breakfast, served with tomato and avocado. However, she often workouts before her first meal of the day, so she fuels up on a green juice beforehand.

"I usually like it a little sweeter, less bitter, so I put in a green apple, some spinach, kale,” she told Elle. “Again, if I want it sweeter, I'll put some carrots in. But I love ginger, and lemon too, so I'll put that in. Cucumber, celery, anything green, really. Sometimes I'll add beets too, depending on my mood."