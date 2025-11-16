Julianne Hough dotes on pregnant sister-in-law Hayley Erbert in glimpse of baby shower — watch

It is a very special time for the Hough family. Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert, who he married in 2023, are currently awaiting the arrival of their first child together, almost two years after the professional dancer suffered a brain bleed from a cranial hematoma. Two years later, the soon-to-be first-time mom is officially celebrating her baby shower, and her sister-in-law Julianne Hough took to Instagram to share a glimpse of it.

In the sweet video, Hayley appears at her baby shower, which was held at the Cosette Wine Bar + Bottleshop in Los Angeles, wearing a baby bump-accenting yellow dress. "Celebrating my beautiful sister in law — mother to be @hayley.erbert and our sweet baby Hough Aunt JuJu could not love you more," Julianne, who also wore a butter yellow dress, wrote in her caption.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "So beautiful and perfect," as others followed suit with: "So beautiful! You will be the best aunt!" and: "Aw, congratulations to Derek and Hayley and the whole family," as well as: "Love the name Aunt Juju for you!"