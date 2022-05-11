Broadway star Julianne Hough gets fans talking with 'spectacular' new pictures Julianne's Broadway play has three Tony nominations

Julianne Hough rocked a stunning vintage YSL dress on Monday to attend the annual Robin Hood ball - the same day her Broaway musical received three Tony nominations.

MORE: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The actress and dancer wore the strapless black polka dot gown that featured a ruched chest and fabulous A-line sheer skirt that flared out from the hips. "Having a NYC moment in this Vintage 1981 Haute Couture YSL," she captioned pictures of the outfit, revealing she purchased the number from Shrimpton Couture, an online shopping destination.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough shares emotional update

"This is SPECTACULAR on you! Yves would have loved to see you wear his couture so beautifully,' Shrimpton commented while pal Amanda Kloots called her "Stunning".

In a second post Julianne shared outtakes of her night with friends, several of which were out-of-focus including one of her with her dress sliding up her leg as she buckled up her black heels.

READ: Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

MORE: Julianne Hough shares candid video with fans: 'Feeling super emotional'

The benefit saw the organization raise $126M to fight poverty in NYC by investing in early childhood programs.

Charlie Puth and John Legend both performed for guests while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his family made a $10 million contribution, and donated a once-in-a-lifetime auction item: a trip to space for two on its New Shepard rocket which was sold for $8 million.

Julianne wore vintage YSL

Julianne's night out also comes after good news for her Broadway show POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, after it received three Tony nominations - two for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play and one for Best Scenic Design of a Play.

Julianne was forced to take a break after catching COVID-19 but is now back on stage.

Fans loved the look

She wrote: "So happy to be returning with this astounding cast and our incredible crew. What an absolute joy and pleasure it has been literally playing with these women for the past 6 weeks. Not to mention getting a master class daily from the one and only @stromansource - Wow! What is life?!?!"

The performer continued: "Never in my wildest dreams did I even begin to understand how astonishing the Broadway community is. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness. If I may put in a request… I'd like to be here as long as you'll have me!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox