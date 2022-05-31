Julianne Hough has candid conversation about her 'new beginning' discussing her sexuality and finalizing her divorce The star did not hold back

Julianne Hough is living in a new city, in a brand new home, and starring in a new role, and now she's opening up about all it took to get to where she is.

The star sat down with the New York Post to talk about the latest phase in her life, and she certainly didn't hold back.

She revealed her feelings about starring in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive on Broadway, finalizing her divorce to Brooks Laich in February, and the "coming out moment" she didn't plan.

"So I very much put it out there, manifested it, not really knowing what it was going to be — just that I wanted to be here," she said of her role as Dusty, the President's mistress. She received the script for the show the same month she finalized her divorce to Brooks.

As she embarks on what she calls "a new beginning," the piece makes note of how she is now living "just steps from the birthplace of LGBTQ rights at Stonewall," and the photos are all taken around the legendary location.

In a 2019 Women's Health interview, Julianne revealed that she had admitted to her then-husband: "I'm not straight."

Now she identifies as queer, and explained of that moment: "I didn't really have a moment of like, 'I'm going to do this.' It just was."

She delved into her childhood and how it impacted her decision, admitting: "It is my truth. Everybody's [coming-out] experience is different, and I come from a Mormon background where… it hasn't been looked at as something that's accepted. But I know that my parents, my friends, my family love me, and they're proud of me. And so I had a really good experience."

The triple-threat talent kept the candid conversation going by revealing how amicable her divorce had been, saying: "We had the most beautiful separation… It was filled with love and respect. Like any relationship that means something, you learn and you grow, and you are blessed with those riches that you experienced from that relationship."

As for what's next when it comes to her love life, she thoughtfully stated: "I am leading with love… I'm trying to keep my heart open, but I just want to be the best version of myself."

