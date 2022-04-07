Julianne Hough shares candid video with fans: 'Feeling super emotional'

Julianne Hough is being inundated with words of encouragement from fans amid opening up with them about having a hard time with her mental health in recent days.

MORE: Julianne Hough looks very glamorous as she marks inspirational night

The star took to Instagram to share a candid video with followers where she relayed an honest and inspirational message to them as she goes through a tough time.

In a selfie video posted on Instagram Stories, the actress revealed part of what triggered her tough day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne unveils incredible transformation

MORE: Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne appeared to be in a dressing room of sorts, wearing a black sweatshirt, coordinating cashmere beanie, a glowy, fresh-face, and loose waves as she addressed fans. She began the video by exhaling and then saying: "Feeling super emotional today, I had some really weird dreams," in between sniffles.

She went on to give a thoughtful reminder, explaining that: "I just thought you should tell the people who you love that you love them."

She continued to insist that: "If you're waking up today and feeling a certain way about someone, people, or family, or friends, just call them and tell them that you love them."

Loading the player...

Julianne opens up with fans

The Safe Haven star finished off her heartfelt message by coyishly shrugging and saying: "That's my two cents for this Thursday. Anyway, I love you all," and blew the camera a kiss.

MORE: Julianne Hough 'freaking out' as she teases ABC dancing show

MORE: Julianne Hough reunites with ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest and fans go wild

Fans did not hesitate to flood the actress' inbox with kind words and support, and she updated fans with a sweet selfie expressing her appreciation. The professional dancer held a coffee cup in her hands and made a pouty face, captioning the subsequent Instagram Story with: "Feeling the love already."

Julianne shares a heartfelt update

Julianne has a star-studded friend group that surely doubles as her incredible support system. Her brother is Derek Hough, also a professional dancer and of Dancing with the Stars fame. They recently collaborated alongside an all-star cast for the Step Into the Movies television special.

She is also best friends with actress Nina Dobrev, who she also co-owns Fresh Vine Wines with.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.