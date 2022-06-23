Busy Philipps shares heartfelt message about how child Birdie has helped her with moving on ahead of big milestone So inspiring!

Busy Philipps has been going through some changes, and though she has faced them head on and with grace, she's not afraid to get vulnerable about feeling unprepared too.

MORE: Busy Phillips' embarrassing mishap with child Birdie is too good to miss: 'I had this whole dilemma'

2022 marked the star's first year as a single mom, and now, as her 43rd birthday approaches, she has taken to Instagram to open up about moving forward, aging, and grasping on to youth.

She explained that for the first time, she was starting to feel weird about aging, and revealed how her children have helped her feel good about it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Busy's emotional family reunion

MORE: Busy Philipps stuns in crochet bikini as she gives new family update following split from husband

"Look. I don't think I'm a teenager still," she admitted, before explaining to fans: "But I weirdly have always hated the idea of getting old because it just seemed like aging is a construct like everything else?"

However, she revealed that as her birthday approaches, she has started to feel a little more apprehensive about growing older.

She confessed: "But there is a fact that I WILL turn 43 (!) in a few days and it's weird to me for the first time."

The star's inspiring message about aging

Busy then went on to reveal how much her now teenager, Birdie Leigh, has helped her feel young in a heartfelt shout-out to the 13-year-old.

MORE: Busy Philipps shares glimpse of first night out following separation announcement

MORE: Busy Philipps looks astounding in striking combination

"But then thank god, I'm so glad I have this amazing teenager now to play me music I'd never seek out and remind me how it feels and how much life I've lived and will keep living and how it really all goes on…" she expressed.

Busy has a great sidekick in Birdie

The mom-of-two shared the inspiring message written over a video of her dancing in her kitchen and letting it all out, and as she continued to move along to the music Birdie surely taught her, she thoughtfully concluded the statement with: "Because we know. It's a marathon. Not a sprint."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.