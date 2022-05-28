Busy Philipps looks astounding in striking combination following split from husband The Cougar Town star spoke about the split on her podcast

Busy Philipps always looks stunning, and on Saturday she shared a selfie where she rocked an unexpected combination.

The Dawson's Creek star posed in a beautiful floral dress that featured red and yellow varieties of some flowers, and she paired it with a pair of snazzy sneakers and eye-catching socks. Her color-blocked socks featured panels of white, blue and purple, while her sneakers were mainly white and turquoise. She finished off the beautiful outfit with a bronze necklace.

Busy kept her caption simple, as she wrote: "Dresses & sneakers for lyfe," while seductively looking down the lens of the camera.

Fans loved the bold ensemble and rushed to the comments to compliment her, as one said: "Lol I think I will be wearing dresses and my converse forever!"

A second shared: "I love how authentic you are," while a third posted: "Haha love it. My outfit of choice too."

A fourth added: "I love this sneakers and dresses trend," while a fifth made reference to her recent split from husband Marc Silverstein as they commented: "Wishing you peace and comfort during these rough times."

Busy looked gorgeous in the selfie she shared

Busy shared the news that she and Marc had separated on her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Trying Her Best, and revealed that they had been living separate lives for more than a year.

"It's been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know," she told her co-hosts.

Busy added: "And we really discussed, how do I handle it sort of publicly? Because when we first separated, it was, like, February of last year, but the truth is, there's a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it's been very well established, right?

The star revealed that she and her husband had been separated for over a year

"Like, you make a statement, you're committed to remaining friends, 'please respect our privacy and our family's privacy at this time,' right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that's how you do it? I'm serious."

The 42-year-old then shared that "the last several years has shown me it's a little bit that you can only do what's right for you and your family, whether or not you have a public-facing life or you just post on Facebook or whatever."

