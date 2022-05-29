Busy Philipps shares glimpse of first night out following separation announcement It's business as usual for Busy

Even amid an emotional separation and looming divorce, Busy Phillips is intent on continuing life as normal.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The star has always been keen on sharing many behind-the-scenes aspects of her life and candid moments with her two children, Birdie Leigh and Cricket Pearl Silverstein, and her separation from their dad, Marc Silverstein, is no exception.

Busy has been nothing but casual on social media following her shocking relationship revelation, giving fans a glimpse of life post separation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Busy has an emotional family moment

MORE: Busy Philipps looks astounding in striking combination following split from husband

The star has not held back from continuing to share her everyday life, as she always has, most recently raving about a Broadway show she went to see and loved.

She went to see A Strange Loop, a musical by Michael R. Jackson with an inception like plot, which follows Usher, a Black, queer writer, writing a musical about a Black, queer writer, writing a musical about a Black, queer writer, and on and on it goes.

The mom-of-two raved about the trippy show, writing on her Instagram Story: "Beyond brilliant – I am SO GRATEFUL I GOT TO SEE THIS LAST NIGHT."

The musical Busy raved about

Busy shared the news of her separation with fans during her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Trying Her Best, and even revealed that the couple had been living separate lives for over a year.

MORE: Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein confirm split after 15 years of marriage

MORE: Busy Philipps' racy selfie leaves fans wondering the same thing

"It's been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know," she told her co-hosts.

The two married in 2007

She explained how she grappled with the different approaches to announcing a split when you live a public life saying: "Like, you make a statement, you're committed to remaining friends, 'please respect our privacy and our family's privacy at this time,' right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that's how you do it? I'm serious."

In the end, when one of her co-hosts said how well the two were managing separation and co-parenting, Busy admitted: "Well we love each other — very much! And we have these beautiful kids together. And there are a lot of things that really work about our relationship."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.