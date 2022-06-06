Busy Philipps stuns in crochet bikini as she gives new family update following split from husband The star revealed her latest plans

Busy Philipps is quite busy indeed, and she's keeping fans up to date on all the happenings and goings on in her life recently, following the announcement that she has split from her husband, Marc Silverstein, after fourteen years together.

MORE: Busy Philipps shares glimpse of first night out following separation announcement

The star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous swimsuit photo while also catching up fans on her life, and what she's been up to, including a sweet update form her two children, Birdie Leigh and Cricket Pearl.

The slew of photo updates started off with a one of the mom-of-two showing off just how ready she is for the hot summer ahead, seen wearing a plunging crochet bikini with a multicolor print, paired with denim shorts.

Loading the player...

WACH: Busy reveals emotional family reunion

MORE: Busy Philipps looks astounding in striking combination following split from husband

"Is my summer wardrobe crocheted bathing suit top, cut off jean shorts and free promotional @kingshawaiian Crocs?! I say yes," she said of her newfound summer uniform.

She then went on to detail the sort of activities and projects she's been up to lately, which included packing up boxes full of goodies as she helps promote a new book by her good friend, Jenny Mollen.

"Speaking of books," she then wrote, changing the subject, and picture, to one of her youngest, Cricket, excitedly holding a book titled Demon Slayer as she smiled ear to ear and an intense sunset shined behind her.

Busy's summer uniform looks stunning

She updated fans about Birdie as well, detailing a development all too familiar to any mom with a child who loves to dress up, and as she shared a picture of the 13-year-old sporting a printed blouse with puffy sleeves, and even red lipstick, her mom said: "Birdie doesn't even pretend they care about stealing my clothes at this point."

MORE: Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein confirm split after 15 years of marriage

MORE: Busy Philipps works out in crop top amid health woes – see video

Birdie also made Busy reminisce, writing: "Last night I did Birdie's hair for a bat mitzvah and I used hot rollers and WHY AREN'T WE ALL USING HOT ROLLERS ALL THE TIME?!"

Birdie has taken a liking to red carpets, and always looks stunning

She concluded her sweet update with: "Happy Sunday. I hope you had a lovely weekend…"

The actress opened up about her split from Marc during one of her podcast episodes, and she also admitted that they had already been split up for over a year prior to her announcement.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.