Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein confirm split after 15 years of marriage

Busy Philipps has confirmed she has split from her husband Marc Silverstein. The actress shared the news with fans during her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Trying Her Best, and revealed that they had been living separate lives for more than a year.

"It's been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know," she told her co-hosts.

"And we really discussed, how do I handle it sort of publicly?" she added.

"Because when we first separated, it was, like, February of last year, but the truth is, there's a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it's been very well established, right?

"Like, you make a statement, you're committed to remaining friends, 'please respect our privacy and our family's privacy at this time,' right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that's how you do it? I'm serious."

The 42-year-old then shared that "the last several years has shown me it's a little bit that you can only do what's right for you and your family, whether or not you have a public-facing life or you just post on Facebook or whatever."

Her co-host, Caissie St. Onge, added: "If I may, you are the least separated people I've probably ever known."

"Well we love each other — very much!" replied Busy. "And we have these beautiful kids together. And there are a lot of things that really work about our relationship."

Busy and Marc, 50, wed in June 2007 and have two children, 13-year-old Birdie Leigh and eight-year-old Cricket Pearl.

In her 2018 memoir Busy shared that she had considered divorce, and that her best friend, Michelle Williams, encourged her to "keep your family intact".

"There was a man I was friends with, another dad. We'd been having lunch and stuff. Texting. Talking on the phone a lot," she wrote. "Honestly, I had a crush on him. I like him. Maybe I even loved him? He clearly liked me too."

But Busy and Marc decided to go to couple's therapy after he asked for a second chance.

"This time, Marc got his own therapist. And we started to work through it. But I also kept talking to my emotional boyfriend (for lack of a better term). I know. That part is so [expletive]. I'm sorry. I really am. I really truly am," she continued.

