Luke Bryan surprises fans as he performs carrying a baby on stage

Fans were in for the surprise of a lifetime when the singer interrupted his latest concert in Las Vegas to bring an adorable baby out on stage.

As fans scrambled to figure out who the baby belonged to, Luke hilariously revealed that he didn't know either!

He took to Instagram to share the epic moment, which saw him performing his song All My Friends Say, with a microphone in one hand and the baby on the other, perched right on his hip.

The singer appeared totally unfazed by the baby and continued singing, and once the song was done, he addressed the crowd to clarify where the baby had come from.

"It's a very special night for me y'all," he said, before joking: "It's been a hell of a party, at some point I got a baby."

Though he was certainly having fun with the baby, it didn't take long for him to inquire about the mother's whereabouts, asking: "Where is the mother of this child?"

Once the mom appeared, Luke hilariously sang "return to sender" and joked about what a great scrapbook moment the special appearance would eventually make, and even apologized, telling her: "I'm sorry I stole your baby."

Sharing the sweet moment on Instagram later, he captioned the video with: "You know it's a party when you end up holding someone's baby."

Though concert-goers and fans were certainly charmed with the appearance initially, some couldn't help but express concern over the child's safety, writing: "I need that baby's ears protected ASAP… other than that, that's awesome!" and: "Don't babies normally wear noise canceling headphones… Where are his?" as well as: "All babies need to have their ears protected."

