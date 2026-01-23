Carrie Underwood showcases toned legs in plaid miniskirt ahead of American Idol return

Carrie Underwood showcased her toned legs as she stepped out with her fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

The country superstar looked incredible in a patterned gray sweater, a collared shirt, and a dark green plaid miniskirt. She completed the look with white crew socks and dark-colored glossy shoes, and wore her dark blonde hair down in subtle waves.

The 42-year-old shared that she tried to bring some of her own experiences as a previous Idol contestant to the new season. "Hopefully I gave some wisdom, having been in their shoes, that I can impart on them and help them along in that way," she said.

© ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live! Carrie wowed in a plaid miniskirt and gray sweater

Carrie, Luke and Lionel will return to our screens on Monday, January 26, with the latest season of American Idol. This season will mark Carrie's second year in a row on the judging panel, after she won the competition back in 2005.

The mother of two opened up about how her approach to judging has changed since last season, when she was less sure of herself and her role.

"I feel more confident in myself in this role," she said in an interview with Y'all Access Radio. “I feel like last year, you wonder if you'll have anything to say. You wonder what kind of a judge you'll be because you really don't know until you get in there. But I feel good, and I feel good about the talent, for sure."

© ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live The star showcased her lithe legs on the show

Carrie added that the show would see some major changes this season, the biggest of all being that the iconic Hollywood Week would be moved to Nashville, Tennessee, thanks to two of the three judges being country artists.

See Carrie in her 2005 Idol-winning dress below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carrie Underwood re-wears 20-year-old dress from American Idol win

Auditions were held at Belmont University in Nashville, which is a short drive from her 400-acre farm in Franklin. Despite this, the "Before He Cheats" singer explained that she rarely got to sleep in her own bed as she was kept so busy with Idol.

"I live an hour away," she said in the interview. "So we have so much talent to go through that if we're wrapping at 10:00, 10:30 at night, if I'm going to get home at like 11:30, and then I'm going to be back in the makeup chair at 7:00…I've been doing a little bit of that. I've been trying to bounce back and forth."

© Getty Images Carrie joined the judging panel in 2025

Carrie was criticised by Idol fans during her first season for benig honest with the contestants, yet she defended her choices on Sirius XM's The Highway in September.

© WireImage She won American Idol back in 2005

"Sometimes I get in trouble from people like, 'How dare she say that it wasn't perfect?'" she said.

"And I'm like, I just want everybody to learn, and that's part of it. And nobody wants to just hear that they're amazing all the time…We just want everybody to be able to grow and get better, and be the most awesome version of themselves that they could be."