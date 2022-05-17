Luke Bryan marks Ellen DeGeneres' departure from television with emotional post The country star is doing it one last time

Luke Bryan had an emotional moment to mark on social media, commemorating the final few episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on TV.

MORE: Luke Bryan’s wife shares inspiring message with fans after 'wonderful' Mother's Day

The singer shared a pair of snapshots of himself holding a vintage snapshot of hers and even giving it a kiss in one while backstage.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Luke Bryan calls on fans to help him after ‘losing money’ in Las Vegas

He revealed that he would be one of the final guests on the show ahead of its wrap, with the nineteenth and final season slated to end on May 26.

"We're all gonna miss you so much on our TVs @theellenshow. Good luck on your next chapter. Tune in tomorrow to see our last interview," he captioned his post.

MORE: Luke Bryan delivers wonderful family news - it 'made Mother's Day'

Several of his fans were saddened by the revelation as well and expressed enthusiasm toward seeing Luke appear on her show. One wrote: "What a great way to honor her. She will be missed," with another also saying: "Two of my favorites!"

Luke paid tribute to Ellen ahead of his final interview with her

However, the country star had some potentially good news of his own to celebrate when it comes to television, as it was revealed the previous week that American Idol would be returning for a milestone 21st season.

"Sing along with us #AmericanIdol is returning for another season!!" the message read, and fans instantly took to the comments with elation.

MORE: Lionel Richie has hilarious reaction to Luke Bryan's emotional moment on American Idol

MORE: American Idol star Luke Bryan throws shade at 'pretend farmer' Blake Shelton

"YEAH!!!!!! SEASON 21!!!!!!!!!!!" one excitedly commented, with many agreeing by saying they "can't wait." Several also requested to see the same panel of judges return.

"With the same judges I hope??!!!" one said, and another added: "Y'all better keep the same judges too!" A third also wrote: "Best panel of judges. They are fun to watch… They compliment talents and [are] very constructive…"

American Idol is returning for Season 21

Audiences have developed quite an affinity for the current panel, consisting of Luke, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry, who have been together for five seasons ever since the show's revival on ABC. There is no official word yet on whether the three will come back for a sixth season.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.