Teen idols of the 80s – where are they now?

Whether they were dancing through detention or saving the world with the power of karate, these ‘80s icons defined a generation of pop culture. From blockbuster hits and primetime dramas to MTV music videos, their faces were everywhere – and their posters plastered on bedroom walls across the globe.

So, what happened to your favourite stars of the decade? Let’s rewind the VHS and take a trip down memory lane to catch up with the teen dreamboats, TV crushes, and pop queens who ruled the neon-soaked decade of excess.

© Variety via Getty Images,Getty Images The "Pretty in Pink" actress is now a TV star Molly Ringwald The definitive queen of John Hughes’ teen universe, Molly Ringwald was one of the biggest movie stars and teen idols of the ‘80s. From iconic flicks like Sixteen Candles (1984) and Pretty in Pink (1986) to the timeless The Breakfast Club (1985), Molly always captured the emotional heart of angsty adolescence – all while wearing enviable pink outfits. With her penchant for vintage fashion and iconic flaming red hair, she also brought some much-needed girl power to the legendary Brat Pack. These days, Molly has gone from Hughes to Netflix darling, appearing in both Riverdale (2017–2023) and the romcom film series The Kissing Booth (2018–2021). She continued her streaming streak portraying Shari Dahmer, stepmother to Evan Peters’ Jeffery Dahmer in the first season of Monster (2022), and more recently appeared as real-life ‘60s model Joanne Carson on the second season of Feud (2024) alongside fellow ‘80s sweetheart Demi Moore.

© Getty Images,Getty Images for Newport Beach TV FEST Ralph is still lending his skills to the "Karate Kid" franchise Ralph Macchio The karate-chopping star wasn’t officially part of the Brat Pack, but certainly rubbed elbows with them during the golden age of teen classics. Ralph Macchio was the ultimate underdog hero in The Karate Kid (1984) and its late ‘80s sequels, and prior to that, appeared in the legendary flick The Outsiders (1983), the definitive launchpad for many of the era's most well-known stars. Fast forward to today, Ralph is once again honing his karate skills in the hit Karate Kid sequel show Cobra Kai (2018–), graduating from mentee to mentor as sensei Daniel LaRusso. He also returned to the big screen universe in the franchise’s sixth film, Karate Kid: Legends (2025) alongside martial arts legend Jackie Chan. Now that’s a kicking career.

© Getty Images Rob is one of the Brat Pack's most iconic poster boys Rob Lowe One of the core members of the Brat Pack, Rob Lowe exploded onto the scene via – what else? – The Outsiders (1983), which also launched the careers of actors like Tom Cruise and Matt Dillon. He solidified his status as a major heartthrob in the romcom St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) and appeared in countless teen magazines as the ultimate ‘80s poster boy. Rob remains a steadfast Hollywood pro, and is one of the most well-known former ‘80s idols today. He’s known to sitcom fans for appearing as the happy-go-luck auditor Chris Traeger in Parks and Recreation (2009–2015), and equally to 9-1-1 watchers as Captain Owen Strand in the popular spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star (2020–). He’s also currently hosting the popular American game show The Floor (2024–), a trivia competition where contestants must conquer all the giant LED squares on the floor to win the grand prize.

© MediaPunch via Getty Images,NBC via Getty Images From Sixteen Candles to slashers and Stephen King... Anthony Michael Hall The Brat Pack’s original brainy boy, Anthony Michael Hall carved out his niche as the ‘geek with edge’ in films like Sixteen Candles (1985) and The Breakfast Club (1985), not to mention 1985’s notorious Weird Science. Through his awkward yet endearing roles, he became an icon for misunderstood high schoolers, delivering no shortage of witty quips to his fellow high schoolers. His modern-day career resurgence kicked off with a starring role in the sci-fi series The Dead Zone (2002–2007), based on the classic Stephen King novel. After starring in the spooky slasher sequels Halloween Kills (2021) and Halloween Ends (2022) opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony recently appeared in the third season of the popular Prime Video action series Reacher (2025).

© Getty Images Michael had dedicated much of his life to supporting Parkinson's research Michael J. Fox From the Reagan-loving son on Family Ties (1982–1985) to the time-travelling sensation in the Back to the Future trilogy (1985, 1989, 1990), Michael J. Fox was just about the coolest teen hero you could find in the ‘80s. He continued this trajectory with leading roles in classic flicks like Teen Wolf (1985) and The Secret of My Success (1987), jumping seamlessly from sitcoms to the silver screen and cementing his status as one of the greatest talents of the decade. After his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1991, Michael expertly balanced his charity endeavours with The Michael J. Fox Foundation alongside leading voice roles in the Stuart Little franchise (1999-2005) and Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). His last major acting appearance was as himself in Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023), chronicling his struggle with Parkinson’s disease, though fans can catch him in the upcoming season of Shrinking on Apple TV, alongside Harrison Ford.

© American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images,Walt Disney Television via Getty Images,WireImage Phoebe largely quit acting in the mid '90s after "Princess Caraboo" Phoebe Cates ‘80s bombshell Phoebe Cates shot to stardom after Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), following her success up with roles in cult favourite flicks like Paradise (1982) and the fantasy-adventure hit Gremlins (1984). While often remembered as a defining sex symbol of the era, she also honed her comedic range in offbeat gems like Drop Dead Fred (1991) to Princess Caraboo (1994) in the early ‘90s, making her one of the biggest one-to-watch actresses of the era. Phoebe stepped away from acting in the mid-to-late ‘90s after marrying actor Kevin Kline, to prioritise raising her family away from the Hollywood limelight. Her final film was The Anniversary Party (2001), which she appeared in as a favour to her friend and former Ridgemont High costar Jennifer Jason Leigh. These days, she’s a successful businesswoman, running the chic Upper East Side boutique Blue Tree in New York City, a local hotspot for curated clothing and homewares.

© Getty Images American fans can catch this '80s pop princess on tour Debbie Gibson An ‘80s pop sensation, Debbie Gibson was just 16-years-old when she started her music career, defining youth culture in the later years of the era with hits like “Lost in Your Eyes” (1987) and “Foolish Beat” (1988). She was the ultimate teen queen prodigy, admired by fans not only for her enigmatic stage presence, but also for writing many of her own songs. Debbie also balanced her career with Broadway roles in Les Misérables and Grease, showcasing her vocal abilities outside of pop. Today, Debbie is continuing to make new music – while her latest stuff hasn’t matched the astronomical success of her ‘80s tunes, her 2020 track “Girls Night Out” became her highest-charting hit since her heyday and earned her a new generation of listeners. She’s also currently embarking on her “Newstalgia Tour”, where she’s performing her biggest hits and bringing her signature stage style to fans across the U.S.

© Getty Images,Getty Images for LIFEMARK Movie Kirk married his on-screen "Growing Pains" girlfriend Kirk Cameron As the lovable troublemaker Mike Seaver on the sitcom Growing Pains (1985–1992), Kirk Cameron shot to fame with wholesome charm and boy-next-door appeal. While ruling primetime TV, he also made the jump to big-screen comedies like Like Father Like Son (1987) and Listen to Me (1989), a trajectory which his army of fans eagerly followed. In the years that followed, Kirk pivoted to faith-based projects and evangelical speaking, carving out a niche as a Christian advocate. He reunited with his Growing Pains family in 2020 for the show’s 35-year anniversary, and off-screen, life imitated art when he married co-star Chelsea Noble, who also happened to play his on-screen girlfriend!

© Getty Images,Variety via Getty Images Andrew is well-known as a successful director now Andrew McCarthy A key member of the Brat Pack and often a quintessentially charming romantic lead, Andrew McCarthy starred in Pretty in Pink (1986) as Molly Ringwald’s love interest, as well as the beloved St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) alongside Rob Lowe. He also made waves in the popular flicks Mannequin (1987) with Kim Cattrall and the irreverent comedy Weekend at Bernie’s (1989), becoming one of the most recognisable teen stars of the decade. In recent years, the star has since pivoted to a more behind-the-scenes role, carving out a successful career as a director on popular shows like Gossip Girl and Orange is the New Black. Despite his prowess behind the camera, fans were glad to see him return to the screen in season five and six of medical drama The Resident (2022–2023).