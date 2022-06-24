Christine Lampard stuns in see-through lace dress whilst partying with Frank in Ibiza The couple have been in Spain since last week

Christine Lampard is still enjoying her time in Spain, and on Thursday, she and Frank partied the day away in Ibiza.

The couple visited the O Beach Ibiza club, which is situated just by the beach, and judging by the pictures and videos shared by the Lorraine presenter, they had the time of their lives.

In one snap, shared on her Instagram feed, the mother-of-two looks stunning in a sheer off-the-shoulder black cover-up by Melissa Odabash. Underneath the lace dress, which retails at £266, Christine donned a matching black bikini and showed off her toned figure.

"Ibiza, you've been amazing!" she wrote alongside the snap, which saw her surrounded by dancers from the club who were dressed in sexy Regency-era attire.

Christine looked stunning in her Melissa Odabash cover-up

Sharing the same photo on her Stories, she added: "Bridgerton… Ibiza style."

She also shared a photo of her and Frank posing alongside O Beach Ibiza owner Tony Truman and a picture from inside the club, which was full of partygoers.

Christine and Frank have kept their holiday private and have chosen not to share photos of their time away. Earlier this week, however, the Loose Women panellist made an exception to mark Frank's 44th birthday.

"Wrapping up the birthday celebrations for the best husband and daddy we could wish for! We love you @franklampard," she wrote alongside two photos.

The couple posed with the club's owner

The first picture showed Frank smiling broadly whilst holding a glass of wine. The father-of-four was dressed casually for their lunch date by the sea, sporting a pair of blue shirts, a white T-shirt and a pair of sunnies.

The second photo taken inside a restaurant shows Frank with their eldest daughter Patricia sleeping on his lap whilst he lovingly looks down at her.

Friends and fans loved the photos and were quick to send their best wishes.

"Happy birthday Frank! One of life’s good guys," wrote Kate Thornton, whilst an Everton fan wrote: "That's my manager, make sure he is treated like a king. He has definitely earned it."