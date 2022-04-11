Christine Lampard makes rare comment about her bond with stepdaughters Luna and Isla The Loose Women star is married to Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has opened up about her blended family with husband Frank. The Loose Women star, who shares two children with the football manager, is also a stepmum to Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from Frank's previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

The couple, who have been married for six years, met at an awards ceremony in 2009 after being introduced by Piers Morgan. They were together for nine years before their first child, Patricia, was born - and they welcomed little Freddie in March 2021.

In a new interview with Fabulous magazine, Christine opened up about her two stepdaughters and their close bond. Of when she first met them, she recalled: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you’ve got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Speaking about Patricia's relationship with her two elder sisters, Christine added: "I really welcome them being there because they're an extra pair of hands. Just last night, I was putting Freddie to bed and Isla kept an eye on Patricia.

Christine is married to football star Frank Lampard

"Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

Back in 2018, Christine opened up about being a stepmum and revealed how it helped her prepare for motherhood. "I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner," she said on Lorraine.

"That is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me! So I'll take it day by day really, like every other new mum."

