Christine Lampard shares adorable photo of Frank and daughter Patricia on holiday The couple were pictured in Formentera last week

Christine and Frank Lampard have been enjoying a family holiday in Formentera, Spain, and on Tuesday the Loose Women star delighted followers by sharing two new photos of their adventures abroad.

MORE: Christine Lampard stuns in orange summer dress during Spanish holiday with children and husband Frank

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two marked her husband Frank's birthday. The former footballer turned 44 years old on Monday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

"Wrapping up the birthday celebrations for the best husband and daddy we could wish for! We love you @franklampard," she wrote.

MORE: Christine Lampard reflects on long-distance love with husband Frank

SEE: Christine Lampard's £10million family home with husband Frank is ultra-chic

The first picture showed Frank smiling broadly whilst holding a glass of wine. The father-of-four was dressed casually for their lunch date by the sea, sporting a pair of blue shirts, a white T-shirt and a pair of sunnies.

Christine shared a sweet photo of Frank and their daughter Patricia

The second photo taken inside a restaurant shows Frank with their eldest daughter Patricia sleeping on his lap whilst he lovingly looks down at her.

Friends and fans loved the photos and were quick to send their best wishes.

"Happy birthday Frank! One of life’s good guys," wrote Kate Thornton, whilst an Everton fan wrote: "That's my manager, make sure he is treated like a king. He has definitely earned it."

"What a proper football consumed gentleman should look like: family, holiday etc x legend. Happy birthday Frank and hope you had the best time with your family your both an absolute credit x," added another.

The former footballer turned 44 years old this week

The Lampard family have been on holiday since last week. Christine, Frank and Patricia were pictured last Wednesday enjoying the day on board a yacht.

Appearing relaxed, the Lorraine presenter stunned in a flowy maxi dress from Melissa Odabash, which she styled with a beige tote, black flip flops and oversized sunglasses.

Christine, 43, has been married to former footballer Frank since December 2015 and together they share Patricia and little Freddie, who was born in March 2021.

Christine is also a stepmum to Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from Frank's previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.