Loose Women's Christine Lampard reflects on long-distance love with husband Frank

Christine Lampard and husband Frank are living proof that absence does make the heart grow fonder. The couple, who have been married for six years, are currently based in different cities due to their individual work commitments.

The two stars and their two children Patricia and Freddie have a beautiful family home in London which is their main place of residence, however, they also have another property in Liverpool because of Frank's job as manager of Premier League club Everton.

During an interview with Fabulous Magazine, the Loose Women panellist opened up about how they manage the long-distance. "We are always trying to steal a little hour here or there to sit and talk about stuff," she said of them enjoying impromptu dates.

"With it being sunny today, it's lovely to have half an hour just to have a bit of a catch-up before he goes back and it all starts again. We love that still. We talk about the kids, but sometimes it's nice to talk about nothing."

Of their northern abode, Christine added: "We've navigated through. It's a lovely change of scenery [in Liverpool] and it's nice to have a bit of greenery around us. We've got a place up there with a cot and a wee bed. You get used to it and it’s not actually a big deal."

Christine is married to football star Frank Lampard

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, met at an awards ceremony in 2009 after being introduced by Piers Morgan.

They were together for nine years before their first child, Patricia, was born - and they welcomed little Freddie in March 2021. Christine is also a stepmum to Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from Frank's previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

