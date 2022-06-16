Christine Lampard stuns in orange summer dress during Spanish holiday with children and husband Frank The Lampards are in Formentera

Christine Lampard looked the epitome of summer chic in a burnt orange dress as she hit the beach with her family on Wednesday.

Appearing relaxed, the Loose Women star stunned in the flowly maxi - from Melissa Odabash - which she styled with a beige tote, black flip flops and oversized sunglasses.

She was pictured with husband Frank Lampard and their three-year-old daughter Patricia during their family vacation in Formentera. Kicking back in the sun, at one point, they were seen heading on a boat ride.

Christine, 43, has been married to former footballer Frank since December 2015 and together they share Patricia and little Freddie, who was born in March 2021.

Christine is also a stepmum to Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from Frank's previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

Christine looked summer chic in a burnt orange dress photo credit - Backgrid

In a recent interview with Fabulous magazine, the TV star opened up about their blended family. Of her bond with Luna and Isla, she said: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you’ve got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

She's in Formentera with husband Frank

Speaking about Patricia's relationship with her big sisters, Christine added: "I really welcome them being there because they're an extra pair of hands. Just last night, I was putting Freddie to bed and Isla kept an eye on Patricia.

"Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

