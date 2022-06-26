Kelly Clarkson bids farewell to show as she gears up for summer vacation A well-deserved break!

Kelly Clarkson has some changes coming her way, and they are certainly making her reminisce! The star is gearing up to say goodbye to season three of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

As she prepares for a proper summer break, the singer is looking back on all the incredibly special moments and milestones she accomplished during the third installment of her hit talk show.

The crew arranged an adorable yearbook full of pictures, and it detailed just how many guests she had, games she played, and more.

WATCH: Kelly collapses after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway

As she flipped through the pages, in true yearbook style, headshots were included of some of the exciting guests that stopped by the show, such as Leslie Mann, Jessica Alba, Michael Bublé, Jane Fonda, Tom Selleck and Hilary Duff.

The yearbook revealed that Kelly filmed a total of 180 episodes, she sang 169 "Kellyokes," a combination of her name and karaoke, and most shocking of all, she entertained a whopping 1,027 guests.

She also celebrated the fact that they won two Sports Emmys for the previous season and were nominated for nine Emmys for season three, after which she said: "It really is exciting, my team works really hard."

Kelly looks back on a fantastic season

Kelly even took a moment to throw shade to her fellow The Voice co-host Blake Shelton, when she announced that of the 28 games played throughout the season, she "only" won fifteen, and she joked: "This must be the feeling Blake has on The Voice."

Fans were quick to praise her for such an entertaining season, writing: "We can't wait for Season 4! But - enjoy your time off. Love on the littles and make sure to carve out some Kelly Only time, too!" and: "You are the best host, you are a pure soul & honest person!" as well as: "Congrats on the wins… great show."

Kelly's crew celebrated winning an award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the 2022 Emmys

Kelly previously opened up about just how much she is looking forward to her upcoming summer vacation, which she revealed would be her first proper break from working in roughly sixteen years.

When she comes back in the fall, season four of her show will take over The Ellen Show's daytime slot.

