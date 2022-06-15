Kelly Clarkson's incredible property portfolio revealed – from Toluca Lake to Tennessee The Kelly Clarkson Show host has owned several homes across the US

Kelly Clarkson has made some big changes in her personal life in the past couple of years, after splitting from her husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has since moved house and sold a couple of homes from her impressive property portfolio, which spanned from Montana to Los Angeles. Read on to discover all about Kelly's present and previous homes…

A $5.4million LA mega-mansion

Kelly bought a home in Toluca Lake for $5.4million

Kelly bought a beautiful five-bedroom house in Toluca Lake, which she shares with her children River and Remington, following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly's new family home has a large outdoor pool (Photos: The Mega Agency)

The former American Idol winner's new property is the perfect spot for her young children, with 5,000 square feet of living space, an outdoor pool and tennis court, and an outdoor guesthouse.

A $17million Montana ranch

An incredible Montana ranch is where Kelly isolated with her family at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and is one of the properties the talk show host has kept following her divorce.

However, Kelly agreed to give 5 percent of the ranch to Brandon – equaling $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value – in 2021. The producer had contended that it belonged to them jointly, while a judge ruled it belonged solely to Kelly.

Kelly Clarkson's former $8.2million Encino farmhouse

Kelly's Encino home was custom-built (Photo: Cameron Carothers for Compass)

Kelly and Brandon also once shared a custom-built farmhouse in Encino, which had eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, private pool and a separate two-bedroom guesthouse. The family put the home on the market for $9.9million following their split, but it eventually sold for $8.2million in September 2021.

Kelly and Brandon's former $6.3million marital home

Kelly and Brandon sold their Tennessee home after their split

Kelly and her former husband Brandon previously shared a lakeside home in Tennessee, which spanned 20,121 square feet, had four acres of land, a grand foyer and a huge swimming pool. The seven bedroom home had a games room, home gym, a two-level office and boathouse among its many highlights. It sold in July 2021 for $6.3million – over $1million less than the original $7.49 asking price.

