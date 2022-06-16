Kelly Clarkson's peculiar eating habit will take you by surprise The American Idol winner stood her ground

Kelly Clarkson has never been one to shy away from making candid, sometimes even unconventional declarations on her talk show. But her latest, while seemingly tiny, took others quite by surprise.

On a recent segment of her show, the singer opened up about her love-hate relationship with Doritos, stating that she wasn't a fan of it in its entirety.

"I don't like Doritos, the chip, sorry" she said. "But I love…licking the cheese off," which had her guests Ben Falcone, Leslie Bibb, and Kevin Dunn in stitches, while Melissa McCarthy looked on in shock.

She then proceeded to show how she would lick the cheese dust off of an individual Dorito, saying it was almost "like a cat."

Kelly revealed that the response had been mixed to begin with, adding: "It's one of my weird things, and I got shamed for it on this show.

Kelly's stance on Doritos divided her guests and audience

"It's weird, but I don't like the chip. I don't like how the chip tastes, but I love the cheese, I don't know," to which Melissa responded by imitating her motion of licking each chip and separating it.

Kelly took it to an even further extreme, explaining: "I literally have a separate bag [for the chips]," which had her guests and audience members doubling down with laughter.

Fans in the comments section of the clip shared on social media were just as divided, as one supported Kelly's vision by saying: "Sell just Doritos dust lol."

Another also wrote: "I do the same with ranch ones lol separate bag and all," and a third said: "I also totally understand Kelly’s point! I think the cheese dust on Doritos are delicious too, but, for me, any kind of just the Doritos chips are just okay."

Her guests had mixed opinions on her take

Many others simply responded with laughing emojis, and a few specified that they repeated Kelly's specific tactic with ranch-flavored Doritos, creating a club of sorts.



