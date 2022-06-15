Kelly Clarkson announces surprising break from show as she reveals highly-anticipated summer plans Big changes are coming her way!

Kelly Clarkson is taking a much-needed break from The Kelly Clarkson Show, and it's been a longtime coming.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's incredible property portfolio revealed – from Toluca Lake to Tennessee

The star first launched her show in September 2019, and has firmly established herself as one of daytime's ultimate hosts. However, ahead of big changes coming her way for the show's newest installment in the fall, the host is taking a well-deserved vacation for the duration of the summer.

Speaking with Faith Hill during Tuesday's episode of the talk show, she opened up about how busy she's been and how much she has been working for the past several years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly collapses after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway

MORE: Kelly Clarkson has hilarious debate with unexpected stars live on-air

Faith made note of Kelly's work schedule, telling her: "I miss you!" to which the host admitted: "I know I am never anywhere but here."

Still, the 1883 actress commended her, saying: "You are working your tail off girl!" which prompted the singer to reveal just how excited she is for her summer break.

She confessed: "I'm taking the summer off, I am very excited," going on to make the shocking revelation that "it's my first summer off since I was like sixteen."

Over the last three years of her show, Kelly has created hundreds of unforgettable moments with guests

Kelly maintained how relaxed she plans to be all summer regardless of what may come up, joking about the irony behind people suddenly trying to flood her agenda with plans right when she says she's "out of office."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson discusses wardrobe malfunctions in hilarious conversation

MORE: Kelly Clarkson announces incredible news that'll thrill fans of her show

The proper summer vacation will come in handy for the mom-of-two, whose show is facing a big change when it returns in the fall.

Even while hosting, Kelly still brings out the singing that made her famous

She has some big shoes to fill, as once her vacation ends, her show is set to take over Ellen DeGeneres' daytime slot on NBC now that her long running show has come to an end.

Hard work certainly pays off, and Tracie Wilson, the executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios revealed: "Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.