Kelly Clarkson has hilarious debate with unexpected stars live on-air They showed their true colors!

Kelly Clarkson isn't necessarily a sore loser, but she won't stand for cheating, and not winning for that matter!

The star has previously expressed what a competitive player she is when it comes to game night, and how seriously she takes any game, and winning.

Now, the star proved just how true that really is, showing her true colors when playing a game against none other than Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

A simple game of trivia featuring the daytime show host alongside Simon Cowell playing against his two America's Got Talent co-stars turned into a frantic who-dunnit moment when both teams accused each other of cheating.

As Terry Crews was asking a question, to which the answer was hula hoop, he was interrupted by both teams rapidly pressing the answer button, and though Sofia began to answer first, only Kelly and Simon's button lit up.

Heidi was not having it, promptly exclaiming as she repeatedly hit the button: "I pressed it and it did not go!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)

The hilariously competitive moment

The Modern Family star then doubled down after her, telling Kelly in an accusatory tone: "Oh! Because you made this not work because this is your show!"

Though she first fell into a fit of laughter, when Terry announced Heidi and Sofia had in fact hit the button first, then Kelly was the one not having it, saying: "What? I'm going to have to see the play back later just for my soul."

The four patched things up quickly

Simon backed his teammate up, saying: "We're going to win. No, I'm not taking that."

Fans raved about the four letting loose and having it out on live television, writing: "I LOVE when everyone behaves the way they would at home," and: "Sofia and Kelly together, so competitive," as well as: "I love this so much."

