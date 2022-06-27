Alec Baldwin shocks fans as he announces controversial decision The 64-year-old has divided his followers

Alec Baldwin has seriously divided his fans on Instagram.

MORE: Alec Baldwin announces beloved mother's death in heartfelt tribute

The 30 Rock star took to social media to make an announcement – and it's fair to say his followers were split.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alec Baldwin shocks fans as he announces controversial decision

Alec shared a short video revealing that he is set to do an Instagram Live this week with controversial director, Woody Allen.

READ: Hilaria Baldwin speaks about life with husband Alec

MORE: Hilaria Baldwin shares sweet photo of her children in matching outfits

Clearly aware of the debate it would cause, Alec pre-empted criticism by defiantly writing in the caption: "Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here.

Alec is set to film an Instagram Live with Woody Allen on Tuesday

"I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else's speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that's your issue. MEANWHILE!!! IG LIVE. This Tuesday. 10:30 am. With…… Woody Allen. Join us ."

His caption referred to Allen v Farrow, Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering's HBO miniseries, which explored the allegation of sexual abuse made against Woody by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992.

Alec has worked with the film director on three occasions

The film, which was made with the involvement of Dylan, her brother Ronan and their mother, Mia Farrow, brought refocused attention to the case.

Woody, 86, has always denied the allegation, and two lengthy investigations have been closed with no charges being brought against him.

Dylan Farrow with her mother, Mia Farrow

Alec's fans, however, were largely outraged by his decision. "Woody Allen? Urgh," wrote one, while a second echoed: "Yeah. That's a big NO." A third added: "Guess I won't be tuning in!"

A fourth shared: "I've supported u 100% thru everything. But Woody Allen? Bye." And a fifth said: "You lost us at Woody. Very poor choice."

Alec has worked with Woody on three films to date; Alice (1990), To Rome With Love (2012), and Blue Jasmine (2013). He has remained one of the director's most vocal defenders, alongside the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Diane Keaton and Jude Law.

Read more HELLO! US stories here