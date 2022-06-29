Wimbledon fans hit out at BBC over controversial Boris Becker remarks Sue Barker and John McEnroe made mention of the jailed sportsman

Wimbledon fans have enjoyed a thrilling start to the 2022 competition so far.

But, on Tuesday, some viewers watching the BBC coverage were left less than impressed by remarks made by Sue Barker and John McEnroe.

The TV pundits made reference to their former colleague and tennis ace Boris Becker, who was jailed for two and a half years in April for hiding £2.5million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

Boris, 54, who was part of BBC's Wimbledon coverage last year, is currently serving out his sentence at Huntercombe prison near Henley-on-Thames.

John McEnroe and Sue Barker have been criticised for their comments

US star John spoke about his friend during Tuesday's commentary, saying: "Boris, we love you. We miss you, man." Co-star Sue agreed, adding: "We do indeed."

However, viewers were unhappy with the BBC for allowing the pair to send well-wishes to the "convicted criminal".

Boris Becker pictured arriving for his sentencing

One wrote: "Any chance of throwing McEnroe off the programme before he sends greetings to Ghislaine Maxwell or Wayne Couzens via licence payers’ airwaves (shame on Sue Barker also for agreeing). Boris Becker is a convicted criminal!"

A second stated: "Has anyone noticed John McEnroe's talking and missing Boris Becker, a criminal locked up for fraud. What about the victims he knew he was doing wrong. He should be where he is, disgusting."

A third agreed, adding: "Stop presenters mentioning Boris Becker. We pay taxes in order to buy license fee, he avoids it and it's rubbed in our face."

John has said he hopes to visit Boris in prison

It comes after John confirmed last week that he plans to visit Boris in prison.

"Boris is a friend of mine. This is just horrible. I want to see him if I possibly can and if he's willing to see people," he said.

"I just feel terrible. He's one of the great players that has ever played the game, and I know it meant a lot to Boris. He's been going through a lot for a long time."

