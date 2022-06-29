Serena Williams reacts after upsetting early Wimbledon exit

Serena Williams spoke out on social media after she lost her opening match at Wimbledon and was knocked out of the tournament.

The tennis star took the loss in stride and graciously accepted defeat, taking to Instagram to share that she was just as proud of her accomplishments.

Alongside a photograph of herself in the stadium waving to a crowd, she wrote: "That was insane and intense. Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that. I hope you did as well. Onward and up."

She was quickly inundated with messages of positivity and support from fans and friends alike, with a comment from the S by Serena handle reading: "Onward and upward."

"The queen thank you," a fan penned, with another saying: "US OPEN IS YOURS. LETS GO QUEEN. WELCOME BACK," and a third also writing: "Thrilling match! Loved to see you on the court again."

Serena gained entry into Wimbledon as a wild card and made the announcement that she was returning to the game earlier this month, simply saying: "It's a date."

Serena reacted to her early Wimbledon upset graciously

However, she was eliminated from the tournament by Harmony Tan of France in her nail-biting opening game, losing 7-5, 1-6, 7-6.

Serena has emerged victorious at Wimbledon a massive seven times over the course of her career, starting in 2002 and last taking home the title in 2016.

The star player hadn't been active in competitive play since her injury during last year's games, taking time off to recover, be with family, and engage in promotional cycles for King Richard.

The Wimbledon return marked a grand comeback for the decorated Grand Slam champ, who made her soft return to competitive play after a round of matches in Eastbourne the week prior.

The sports icon has officially returned to competitive play

With Serena in competitive form, it remains to be seen whether she will keep her momentum going and also participate in the US Open this September.

