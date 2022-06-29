How many children does Andy Murray have? Wimbledon player’s kids revealed The Wimbledon champion has a young family

Wimbledon is back on our screens which means so is Andy Murray. The tennis superstar hit Centre Court this week as his wife Kim Sears cheered her husband on from the sidelines. The couple have four children together – who are all no doubt budding sports stars themselves.

Andy, 35 and Kim, 34, are parents to four young children; Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child, who is yet to be named publicly, who was born in March 2021. The couple married in Scotland in 2015, where they tied the knot at Dunblane Cathedral in April of that year.

What are the names of Andy Murray's children?

Andy first met his wife Kim at a party for the US Open in 2005, and the tennis pro popped the question in 2014 with a dazzling engagement ring worth around £200,000 – which is almost double the prize money he took home from this year's Wimbledon competition.

The tennis ace welcomed his first child, daughter Sophia, in February 2016, with Edie, Teddie and their fourth child following over the next few years. The family live in a stunning £5 million home in Oxshott, Surrey – where they have resided since 2009. They even have two border terriers, Rusty and Maggie May, who are ideal playmates for their young clan of kids.

Andy and Kim have four children together

The tennis star likes to keep hush hush about his private life, especially his children, yet he has been known to make the odd comment about them to the media.

What has Andy Murray said about his children?

The star is back on our screens for Wimbledon 2022

Back in January during the Sydney Tennis Classic tournament, Andy was overcome with emotion during a post-match speech as he touched upon how much he was missing his loved ones, wife Kim and their four children.

He said: "First time back in the finals for three years, it's been a long road to get back here but I couldn’t have done it without your help, so thank you," he told the audience after his defeat. "I'd also like to thank my family back home. I don't know if you were watching but I miss you all."

Andy is a doting father to his little ones

A glimpse of the star’s kids was revealed back in 2019, during a documentary about the sportsman’s life. In photos obtained by the MailOnline, Andy’s two daughters Sophia and Edie can be seen combing his hair with a plastic brush, building a snowman with their mother and riding a scooter around the grounds of his Surrey residence.

The doting father even danced to the hit song Baby Shark with his daughters in the footage shot during the previous year – which gave fans a sneak peek at Andy’s soft side at home.

