Zara and Mike Tindall bring the star power on day two of Wimbledon - best photos Day two of Wimbledon has commenced...

Zara and Mike Tindall looked every inch the style power couple as they arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on Tuesday for day two of Wimbledon.

MORE: Andy Murray's wife Kim makes touching gesture towards Dame Deborah James at Wimbledon

The Queen's granddaughter was aptly dressed in a white shirt dress and navy-coloured wedge shoes which were teamed with a black leather crossbody and gold earrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royal family at Wimbledon over the years

Not to be outdone in the style stakes, her rugby star husband Mike put on a dapper display in a cream jacket and dark trousers combination, teamed with grey suede shoes and a stripy tie.

READ: Rafael Nadal addresses wife Mery Perello's pregnancy for the first time

SEE: The Wimbledon wives and partners we'll see courtside this year

The royal couple will no doubt take their seats at Centre Court to watch the likes of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams make their debut at this year's Championships.

The two tennis stars have both overcome injuries to make it to the All England Club in a bid to land another grand slam.

Mike and Zara Tindall on day two of Wimbledon

Serena, 40, is making her comeback after limping out of last year's first-round match in tears due to a leg injury. She will play France's Harmony Tan, while 36-year-old Rafael faces Argentine tennis player Francisco Cerundolo.

The matches follow on from the opening day of the tournament which saw 19-year-old Emma Raducanu make her winning Centre Court debut and Andy Murray triumphing to the next round.

Cliff Richard made another Wimbledon appearance

Sir Cliff Richard made another appearance at Wimbledon this week, he looked slick in a teal blue suit and gold-framed sunglasses.

Andy, 35, smiled at fans as he walked through the grounds for practice ahead of his second round with American tennis player John Isner, on Wednesday.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.