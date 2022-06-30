Julianne Hough makes a splash with impressive photoshoot - fans react

It is summer, the weather is hot, and Julianne Hough sure knows it! The star bared it all for an aerobics themed photoshoot, and she has seriously never looked better.

She shared a jaw-dropping throwback that perfectly ushered in summer, and showed off just how much all her dancing seriously pays off.

The black and white snapshots are undoubtedly frame-worthy, and see Julianne taking on a series of impressive poses right by the water, wearing nothing but some gold hoops on her ears, with her hair styled in a gelled bob style.

Not only do the photos showcase the actress' incredible physique, but her strength as well, and some of them see her expertly grasping onto aerobics bands as she hangs above the water and wraps the ropes around her to execute some seriously daunting poses.

The photographer behind the spectacular shots, Brian Bowen Smith, shared the series of images, and Julianne was quick to express on her Instagram Stories how much participating in the photoshoot had meant to her.

"This was such a special shoot," she said, before shooting a sweet "miss you" alongside a heart emoji to Brian.

The spectacular portraits

Fans were left in absolute awe over how incredible Julianne looks in the clips, and rushed to the comments section to flood it with compliments and flattering emojis galore, writing: "Damn. Great shots," and: "Wow, so beautiful Jules," as well as: "I wish that was my summer beach body!" and: "Oh man, she's just so beautiful."

Other fans couldn't help but shout out what Julianne has been up to these days, and how she looks just as good doing it, as she takes on the role of Dusty, the President's hilarious mistress, in a Broadway play titled POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

Julianne's performance on POTUS has been stellar

A commenter endearingly wrote: "These photos are so iconic and also have you seen her in @potusbway!!!!!!!"

Julianne has been keen on sharing as many behind-the-scenes glimpses from her time on Broadway as possible with her fans, including the emotional standing ovation she received.

