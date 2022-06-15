Julianne Hough shows off bold gowns in new pictures from Tony Awards The POTUS star was the host

Julianne Hough couldn't have had a more eventful weekend, having not only finalized her divorce from Brooks Laich, but also acting as the host for the Tony Awards.

MORE: Julianne Hough has candid conversation about her 'new beginning' discussing her sexuality and finalizing her divorce

The performer hosted the first part of the ceremony, Act One, that aired an hour before the actual show and presented honors to a majority of the technical nominees.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Julianne Hough unveils daring transformation - and wow

She was also a presenter during the main show, and put on a spectacular display of fashions across the night, consisting in particular of three stellar gowns.

For her hosting duties, she wore a cream colored floor-length dress with a slit that showed off her legs and crystalized hems and straps.

MORE: Broadway star Julianne Hough gets fans talking with 'spectacular' new pictures

She even wore a black sequined halter top with a matching skirt for the after parties. However, she put on her most daring display as a presenter during the 75th Tony Awards.

Julianne wore a white satin floor-length ensemble with a lace black hem along the neckline and a slit that went all the way up to her waist.

Julianne couldn't get enough of her fashions for the Tonys

She paired it with sheer tights and a black pump, finishing off her look with a bold red lip and an up-do to tie it all up in a glamorous bow.

The dancer shared pictures of her outfits on social media over the week as she reminisced on her incredible night, writing: "A night to remember in a few of my favorite looks."

MORE: Julianne Hough wows fans in mesmerising dress that will leave you stunned

MORE: Julianne Hough makes Broadway return post-Covid in the sharpest way

Many fans quickly bombarded the comments section with flame emojis, as one wrote: "I can't get over any of it. You were a stunner, not only in your fashion but in your vibrant energy throughout the night."

Another said: "THE BEST PART of the Tony Awards!!!!" with a third commenting: "Absolutely stunning in everything," and a fourth adding: "You're so amazingly beautiful jules."

She even had a surprise for viewers during her performance in Act One with co-host Darren Criss, walking out in a yellow and cream pantsuit.

The dancer even pulled off an outfit reveal for her big performance

They then ripped the outfit off her to reveal a flapper-style fringed dance costume as she put on an extravagant display to welcome audiences to the show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.