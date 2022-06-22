Julianne Hough opts for sequined suit with a bold twist for a night out The POTUS star can't stop stunning

Julianne Hough is having the time of her life in New York City, performing in the Broadway hit POTUS multiple nights a week and generally taking the city by storm.

Her fashion game continues to be on point throughout her time there, sharing a glimpse into one of the outfits she donned for a night out on the town.

VIDEO: Julianne Hough unveils daring transformation

The dancer took to her Instagram Stories to provide a glimpse at her dazzling post-show look, writing: "Show is finished…now what?!"

She wore a beautiful sequined pantsuit with an ombre effect running across the blazer and wide-legged pants, which she paired with a large bag.

However, Julianne couldn't resist adding a bold touch to the ensemble, topping it off by wearing nothing underneath except for a black bra.

The performer posted another selfie of herself in a car in the same outfit, implying that she was off to enjoy her night after a rigorous night on stage.

Julianne opted for sparkle for her night out

Julianne was able to capture the attention of many during one of her biggest New York gigs, that being as one of the hosts for the 75th Tony Awards.

The Dancing with the Stars alum hosted the first part of the ceremony, Act One, that aired an hour before the actual show and presented honors to a majority of the technical nominees.

She was also a presenter during the main show, and put on a spectacular display of fashions across the night, even comprising of outfit changes during her opening number.

Julianne had a surprise for viewers during her performance in Act One with co-host Darren Criss, walking out in a yellow and cream pantsuit.

The dancer even pulled off an outfit reveal for her big number

They then ripped the outfit off her to reveal a flapper-style fringed dance costume as she put on an extravagant display to welcome audiences to the show, switching out into an elegant array of satin gowns for the rest of the night.

