Christie Brinkley celebrates daughter Sailor's birthday with sensational throwbacks

Christie Brinkley had a magical reason to celebrate over the 4th of July long weekend, as it also marked her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook's birthday.

The renowned beauty celebrated her daughter's big day by sharing a slew of throwback photos on her social feed, many of them comprising adorable baby pictures.

What really stood out was a snapshot of the young model in a one-piece swimsuit shaking water out of her hair, looking every bit the bombshell that her supermodel mom does.

"Happy Birthday Sailor. Strong, kind, compassionate, smart, fun, kind, creative. May you sail every harbor with joy as your cargo and big dreams as your fuel. I love you," she sweetly penned.

Christie even shared a candid home video of them from her luxurious Hamptons home as they stood together in the kitchen and the 68-year-old serenaded Sailor.

The two are extremely close, with the 24-year-old having followed in her mom's modeling footsteps. Christie has another daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with second husband Billy Joel, shares son Jack with third husband Richard Tubman, and Sailor from her most recent marriage with Peter Cook.

Sailor looked so much like her mother in a birthday throwback

And speaking of swimsuits, Christie made sure to show the world how it was done by sharing a recent clip of her own in a one-piece on the beach.

As she strutted toward the camera, carrying her beach slippers and straw hat, she showed off her honed physique in a fuchsia ensemble and a white cover-up robe.

She shared an empowering poetry-lined message in honor of the holiday weekend, writing: "Songbirds and the sea, rejuvenate me after a lovely trip to Napa Valley.

"Then a few days in the mountains where I made some new friends I can't wait to return to #aspenideas fest again! Now back in the Hamptons I jump in the sea, and I find that the oceans where I feel most like me."

Christie marked the holiday weekend with a day at the beach

"Happy 4th of July Weekend! Let's strike for Women's rights to honor Independence Day!"

