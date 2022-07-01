Christie Brinkley wows fans in stunning white jumpsuit

Christie Brinkley looked phenomenal on Thursday after she updated her fans with photos from her latest fabulous photoshoot.

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares glimpse inside glamorous private jet

The former model looked incredible as she donned a daring white jumpsuit which showed off her fabulous curves as she posed for Power Magazine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside Christie Brinkley's stunning home

Captioning the post, she penned: "Thank you @toniadecosimo @power_woe for supporting women as we strive to build companies in a challenging environment.

READ: Christie Brinkley wows in eye-catching swimsuit for idyllic boat trip

SEE: Christie Brinkley makes appearance confession alongside new bikini photos

"When starting a company I always want our underlying foundation to built on the desire to make women feel great… stronger, more confident, happier, better and I feel that’s your goal too. So thank you for the great article (swipe) and for your support for @sblabeauty."



Christie shared the stunning update on Instagram

As well as the elegant white ensemble, Christie also donned a chic black flowing gown as well as a cute black minidress for the fabulous photoshoot.

Friends and fans flocked to comment on how wonderful she looked. One follower wrote: "Stunning!!!!" with a red love heart emoji.

A second said: "So gorgeous." A third added: "Stunning. I absolutely love your posts and you've got such a beautiful energy I just love it you can feel that positive energy on your Instagram post so thank you for that."

A fourth penned: "amazingly gorgeous Christie Brinkley." A fifth replied: "Always stunning."

The star jetted off

On Monday, the 68-year-old went jetted off on the most lavish getaway and documented the exciting trip for fans on Instagram.

The holiday started off in Napa Valley, California, where she enjoyed frolicking along the impressive vineyards among friends and even farm animals.

The star soon headed out of Napa and towards another jetsetter location, Aspen, Colorado.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she revealed that even her transportation is glamorous, as she shared an epic picture of herself comfortably lounging on a private jet on her way to Aspen.

What's more, she was perfectly dressed for the occasion, sporting a white and blue denim jacket with eagle and mountain motifs, which she of course paired with some chic cowboy boots made out of brown suede.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.