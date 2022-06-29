Christie Brinkley wows in beautiful summer dress as she comments on aging and health The supermodel got candid

Christie Brinkley has been quite candid about aging gracefully and her struggles with her health over the past, and hasn't let any of it get in her way.

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares glimpse inside glamorous private jet

The supermodel took to social media to share that she was part of a panel at the Aspen Ideas festival to discuss aging and the barriers surrounding it in her industry.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Christie Brinkley stuns in string bikini for special reason

The 68-year-old looked as youthful as ever for the occasion in a beautiful summer dress with blue and white stripes and a colorful floral print.

It featured an asymmetrical hem and an underskirt that allowed her to show off her toned legs, pairing it with tan boots and cinched in with a large belt.

MORE: Sailor Brinkley looks just like her swimsuit model mom in beautiful beach photo

She commented on the age gap in her profession and even her hip replacement surgery last year, writing: "Thank you to the @aspenideas Festival for giving us old broads an opportunity to remind women that aging in America ain't what it used to be , but it's not quite yet where it needs to be!

Christie appeared on a panel to discuss aging and health

"We offered up a few suggestions that we hope will help take the fear out of aging and emphasize the advantages our generation has enjoyed. Thanks largely to innovation and information we can access what keeps us feeling damn good!"

Christie continued: "From the ability to get a work out on demand, advancements in healthy nutrition, the ease of hip replacement today (mine was a breeze) From dermatology to 24 hour skincare, with powerful science based ingredients like my @sblabeauty.

MORE: Christie Brinkley makes appearance confession alongside new bikini photos

MORE: Christie Brinkley wows in eye-catching swimsuit for idyllic boat trip

"It was an honor and a joy to share these thoughts and more with these fabulously articulate, thoughtful and fun ladies," she concluded, mentioning some of the other pioneering ladies that joined her.

"You look stunning. Ageless," a fan commented on pictures she shared, with another also saying: "Can't wait to learn about your ideas! Mature Beauties!"

The supermodel joined her friends for a wine tasting

She even got in a moment with her Bellissima Prosecco through a wine tasting at the event, joined by models and friends Yasmin Warsame and Paulina Porizkova.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.