Christie Brinkley celebrates love with beachside photos ahead of friend's nuptials

Christie Brinkley was on cloud nine on Friday when she posted a sweet update while celebrating on the beach.

The model was attending a friend's pre-wedding party and pulled off the perfect look for the day.

Taking to Instagram, Christie posted a series of images of her beaming with delight while wearing a low-cut, burnt orange dress.

Her daughter, Sailor, looked equally as stunning in a lilac summer dress which was perfect for the occasion.

Christie captioned the post: "With Willow the beautiful Bride to be, and Alan the proud Father of the Bride, and friends! A magical silvery sun shower, a rainbow, and LOVE was in the air."

Fans commented that the beachside location looked ideal for a wedding and also complimented her on her appearance.

Christie Brinkley looked effortlessly chic at the wedding celebrations

"You look fantastic @christiebrinkley !! Congratulations to the bride and groom," wrote one, and a second said: "Simply stunning."

Christie recently sat down for a chat with HELLO! when she opened the doors to her stunning home.

She discussed her new lease of life at 68 and why there is potential for new love in her future.

Christie Brinkley recently opened up to HELLO!

The star revealed that although she has not been looking for romance, an opportunity has arisen and she is excited to see what comes of it.

"I am not looking for romance," she said. "There is an expression when you don't look, it happens so I haven't been looking for a while and maybe it will happen.

"It's not very often my friends set me up, but recently a friend has sort of made an introduction so we'll see what happens..."

As for how she maintains her youthful good looks, she revealed: "I like to exercise so I am always able to move and go with the flow, and I like to eat foods that are healthy so I am fueling my body and I must say, usually I am the one still going when people younger than me are fading."

