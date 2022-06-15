Sailor Brinkley looks just like her swimsuit model mom in beautiful beach photo The star passed on her good genes

Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor, is following in her mom's model footsteps - and we can see why.

The 23-year-old looked so much like her famous mother in a new snapshot shared by Christie, that fans would be forgiven for thinking it was a throwback!

The mom-of-three has been sharing snapshots from her Turks and Caicos getaway, and her latest of Sailor is beautiful.

In the image, Sailor is leaning over to touch the clear water and wearing a red and white striped bikini.

She appears makeup free with her wet hair slicked back and has a little, red flower behind her ear.

Sailor isn't the only one showing off her fit physique on vacation either, as Christie has been posing up a storm in some stylish beachwear since she arrived.

Sailor Brinkley looks so much like her mom Christie

One shot which really stood out was when the supermodel showcased her incredible figure, as she reclined on a boat with a small island and beautiful aquamarine sea behind her.

Christie wore a one-piece dark pink swimsuit with a stylish pink and white cover-up and straw hat, and she beamed as she took in her beautiful surroundings.

The star sweetly captioned the image: "Three Marys 3 Christies [island emojis]. The 3 Marys is one of my favorite spots in #turksandcaicosislands." Unsurprisingly, her followers were quick to shower her with compliments.

Christie and Sailor are spending time in Turks and Caicos

One of her fans name-checked Christie's wine brand as they responded: "Hope it's the @bellissimaprosecco that is reversing your aging genes... going to order 2 cases this time."

Others agreed about how fabulous the blonde beauty looked, commenting: "Absolutely 100… amazing," "Beautiful," and: "Gorgeous [red heart emoji]."

