Why Kelly Clarkson has reason to celebrate away from her show Since she’s been gone, she’s been interior designing

For the first time since she was sixteen, Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she will be taking a much-needed break from The Kelly Clarkson Show to enjoy a lengthy summer rest.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson opens up about the impact her divorce had on her career

And what better way to spend the summer than taking on new challenges? Kelly has always been a house junkie since establishing her homeware line with Wayfair over two years ago, and for the company's 20th anniversary, she has released yet another immaculate collection.

The since you've been gone singer posted a stunning image of the ideal garden set-up for summer on Instagram writing, "Let the patio-party season begin! If you have as many reasons to celebrate as I do (hello @Wayfair 20th Anniversary!!!), my home collection will help keep the party going. #KellyClarksonxWayfair #noplacelikeit.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson collapses after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway

Six wooden-framed seats are coupled with the dining table, which has a marble surface and wooden legs, and is completed with the ideal umbrella.

The setting is perfect for holding various summer parties and is, of course, set up to achieve Instagrammable content. Kelly certainly has impeccable taste and a knack for interior design.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson makes emotional revelation about who she really owes her career to

With a French-inspired design and laid-back rural tones, the Kelly Clarkson Home collection offers a variety of home furnishings and décor, including patio sets, office furniture, and bed frames.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband buys $1.8 million home after divorce battle

The fall will see Kelly return to the big screen, but in the interim, you can spruce up your home with some of her favorite home décor items.

Kelly is a natural when it comes to hosting

Now that Ellen DeGeneres' long-running programme has ended, the daytime time slot will go to The Kelly Clarkson Show.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson has hilarious debate with unexpected stars live on-air

We can't wait to see Kelly back, possibly with a new sofa and set, but we hope she's enjoying her well-deserved vacation!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.