Kelly Clarkson opens up about the impact her divorce had on her career

Kelly Clarkson has been through some tough times, but she's never afraid to be vulnerable with fans and open up – and even joke – about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The star recently made an appearance on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese to discuss everything going on in her life as of late, from her new covers EP, Kellyoke, to new music, and how she has handled her divorce.

She wasn't afraid to admit how difficult the transition into being a single mom is, and how her approach to parenthood has changed since her divorce.

It didn't take long for her to be asked when fans could expect new music, to which she explained that though she wants nothing more than to release original work, the last two years haven't made it easy.

"Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it's been like two years and not easy with kids," she said.

Detailing how much her life has changed and how different her approach to music and her career is now, she said: "Especially that makes it just a whole different dynamic."

Kelly revealed how much Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever resonated with her

Though she assured fans that new music was coming eventually, she wasn't afraid to confess: "I've never had this difficult of a project."

She admitted that since she was a young girl, her outlet when going through difficult times has always been writing, and though she has taken to writing new music rather than bottling up her feelings, she admitted she has had a hard time navigating through what should be made public.

Though she hasn't released new music, she routinely sings covers on her show

"I'm just navigating what I'm comfortable with releasing. So it's just a hard thing to navigate. It's coming. I just got to get my crap together. I just got to figure out what I'm going to release," she candidly expressed.

For now, however, the mom-of-two will be enjoying her first summer off in nearly twenty years, taking a well-deserved break from The Kelly Clarkson Show, before it returns for season four and takes over The Ellen DeGeneres Show's former spot.

