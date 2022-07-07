Lady Gaga shares her at-home makeover and she looks phenomenal The megastar is back with a bold new look

As Lady Gaga says herself, “Talented Brilliant Incredible is a reaction image, video and copypasta which reads "talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before.”

The megastar returned to TikTok nearly a month later to showcase her newest extreme makeup transformation and fans are obsessed.

Taking part in a before and after makeup challenge which is a popular trend on the Gen-Z app, Gaga is first seen in a slouchy beige sweatshirt and what seems to be grey sweats.

But what caught fans attention, amongst other things was Gaga's new platinum bleach brows that perfectly matched her shoulder length hair.

Using the voiceover feature it says, “Me being cute at home,” Gaga applies a sheer gloss to her plump lips.

One fan commented, “Cute? U MEAN ETHEREAL,” with the worldwide sensation boasting a flawless and yet effortless everyday look.

She also exposures her french manicure whilst she poses in a sultry manner.

Singer and actor did not shy away from bringing her skills to the video, performing while blotting her lips to reveal her sensational transformation, with the voiceover stating, “Verus me going out fierce af.”

Covering the camera with the tissue, Gaga, known for her creativity when it comes to her looks, reveals a dramatic and daring side to her persona.

The beauty mogul slicks her hair back and is seen in an all-black leather jumpsuit paired with a black shirt. Yet the most captivating part of the transformation are Gaga’s perhaps Julia Fox inspired eyes.

Gaga is always one to make a statement

The signature bold black eyeshadow is painted on her lids reaching up to her bleached brows and shaped out in a cat-eye to make a statement.

Gaga captions the video “Choose your player” and users are in awe, whilst pairing the video with Harry Styles’ latest hit, ‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant’.

One commented, “mother serving as usual!!” and another added, “GORGEOUS THE BLEACHED BROWS ARE EVERYTHING”.

The rest of The House of Gucci star’s face is a more natural palette, with a slight blush to the cheeks.

To finish off the evening outfit, Gaga adds a pair of large sunnies which shows the reflection of her ring light, and so we know this is not Gaga’s first TikTok rodeo.

Breathtaking in her transformation, is Gaga bringing the bleached brows back? It is safe to say that she can pull them off!

