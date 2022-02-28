Lady Gaga wows in plunging bridal white gown – you have to see these bargain lookalikes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lady Gaga ditched the classic black outfits and stepped out in a gorgeous white gown for her appearance at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

RELATED: The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards

The House of Gucci actress went up against the likes of Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Jennifer Hudson and Nicole Kidman for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, and although she lost out to Jessica, she was certainly a winner with her outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Gaga's best red carpet looks of all time

The 35-year-old looked gorgeous in a strapless Armani Prive white column gown, complete with a strapless sweetheart neckline and an eye-catching sparkling gold bodice. Lady Gaga finished her look by adding a Tiffany and Co. diamond necklace and diamond drop earrings.

To complement her outfit – which wouldn't look out of place on a 2022 bride – she wore white eyeshadow and bold black eyeliner to make her eyes pop and styled her long blonde hair in glamorous waves.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban twin in striking velvet outfits for SAG Awards – fans react

READ: American Idol's Ryan Seacrest's famous ex-girlfriends revealed

The House of Gucci actress stunned in an Armani Prive white column gown

For any brides-to-be hoping to take inspiration from the actress and singer's latest look, we've tracked down some similar wedding dresses that would be perfect for your big day. From this modern strapless midi dress from Galvan to this satin gown from Kate Halfpenny, there are plenty of options to give you the Lady Gaga red carpet feel.

Shop the look:

Kate Halfpenny satin strapless dress, £3,350, Harrods

Galvan midi dress, was £995 now £543, MyTheresa

Ahead of the evening, the glammed-up star posed for a photo on Instagram and wrote: "My true wish tonight is that for two hours myself and my fellow actors at @sagawards would have made the public smile. I’m honored to have been there, it is a privilege to be an entertainer. There are many reasons the world gives us all the time NOT to smile. I’m praying tonight for Ukraine and am sending smiles to all your hearts I pray will be whole soon."

Her followers were quick to support her heartfelt message, with many also commenting on her outfit. "The most beautiful inside & out," wrote one, and a second remarked: "Love this message. You look absolutely stunning."

MORE: 20 amazing websites to buy wedding dresses online

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.