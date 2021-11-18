Bradley Cooper lifts the lid on those Lady Gaga romance rumours The Hollywood stars appeared in A Star Is Born together

Bradley Cooper has addressed the romance rumours that surrounded him and Lady Gaga following their intimate performance at the Oscars back in 2019.

Eyes were certainly raised when the Hollywood stars gazed into each other's eyes whilst giving a rousing delivery of their award-winning song, Shallow, from their hit movie, A Star Is Born.

There's no denying that the pair grew close during the filming of the Oscar-nominated film, where Lady Gaga - real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - played a young singer who found fame whilst falling in love with Bradley's character, a star struggling with alcoholism.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bradley acknowledged the rumours and claimed he deliberately wanted their performance to unfold like a scene from the film in part to help manage his own nerves about singing live.

"Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," he said. "They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film.

"It's that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people - It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."

Lady Gaga and Bradley performed Shallow at the Oscars in 2019

On working with Lady Gaga, he added: "She's just so terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought, 'If I can just harness that… then it's just for me to mess up.'But then, when we started working together, I realised, 'Oh, oh, the sky's the limit in terms of what she's able to do and her commitment level.'"

At the time of his performance at the Oscars, Bradley was in a relationship with the mother of his child, model Irina.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel shortly after the Oscars performance, Lady Gaga explained: "That is what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. It is a love story and we worked so hard."

Moments after their rendition of Shallow, the track was named the winner in the Best Song category. Breaking down in tears during the acceptance speech, Lady Gaga told the audience: "Thank you so much. To the Academy for this wonderful honour. Thank you to every single person in this room."

Turning her attention to Bradley, she added: "My family is here, I love you, mum and dad. Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could've sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us, thank you so much."

