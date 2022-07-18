Michael Strahan shares fun new video showcasing his dance moves The GMA star is always up for a good time!

Michael Strahan has been very busy over the past few months, balancing his work duties on GMA with his game show Pyramid, along with working on his menswear range.

The former sports star often shares updates on his life on social media and his latest post showcased his fun side as he got ready to host Pyramid.

Singing Classic Man while dancing in his dressing room with his team, it looked like a good time was had by all.

Michael was dressed in one of his Michael Strahan Brand suits, and captioned the clip: "I'm a classic man!! Haters are gonna hate!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You're so great Michael," while another commented: "As if you have any haters at all!" A third added: "Looking good Michael!"

Michael has Away from work, Michael enjoys nothing more than spending time with his children and beloved pet dog Enzo.

The former football star has properties around the United States but primarily bases himself in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, close to the GMA studios.

His teenage twin daughters Sophia and Isabella also spend a lot of time there with him, splitting their time between his home and their mom's - his ex-wife, Jean Strahan.

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

Michael with his GMA co-stars

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as his twins, Michael is also father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who he has a close bond with. While Michael is quite private when it comes to his family life, he occasionally shares photos of his children on social media during special occasions, such as holidays and birthdays.

